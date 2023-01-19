URI and Brown name Langevin to academic posts

“I was proud to represent the university in the Second Congressional District all these years and am excited about this opportunity to continue to serve Rhode Islanders through my work with the state’s public research university,” Langevin said in a statement. “As a member of Congress, I’ve enjoyed working with URI leadership to support higher education, science and research, including programs to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity. I look forward to engaging with faculty and students this spring on new initiatives.”

URI President Marc Parlange said he’s glad URI has the chance to host Langevin as a visiting scholar.

“His remarkable career and his dedication to initiatives that have bolstered the work we do here and improved the lives of all Rhode Islanders is truly impressive and our community is fortunate to have his insight and expertise on campus,” he said.

Each semester, Langevin will host a symposium on a topic related to national security or US civics and democracy, lending his expertise in both areas to attract national and international experts. He also will maintain an office on campus and attend events, interacting regularly with URI students, faculty, and staff.

Brown University named Langevin as a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Langevin is a founder and former chair of the House Cybersecurity Caucus, and he will lead an undergraduate study group, “Surveying the Cyber Threat Landscape and Protecting the United States Against Cyberattacks of Significant Consequence” this spring.

The five-week study group will focus on the current threat landscape; how the federal and state governments are structured to respond to threats; what policies can strengthen our cyber-eco system; an examination of the public-private partnerships to address critical infrastructure systems; and an evaluation of how to engage internationally to strengthen cybersecurity.

“All of us at Watson feel deeply honored to have Congressman Langevin join our academic community as a senior fellow,” Watson Institute Director Edward Steinfeld said. “Throughout his 22 years in Congress, Jim Langevin has demonstrated exceptional leadership in policy areas ranging from health care and the environment to current challenges surrounding cybersecurity. What a privilege for us all to have the opportunity to learn from such an exemplary civil servant and policy leader.”

Langevin said he hopes to give students insights from his experiences in more than three decades in government.

“I’ve learned in my [academic] training and in government experience that public policy making is not always easy or quick, and sometimes the government moves too slowly,” he said. “Three main elements — having a problem, having a solution and having a window of opportunity to enact a policy — must be present; while they don’t always line up quickly or easily, but when they do, one must be ready to push your initiative across the finish line.”

Before running for Congress in 2000, Langevin served as Rhode Island’s secretary of state and as a member of the General Assembly. He received a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.