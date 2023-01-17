Submit Release
URI names Langevin a visiting scholar in political science

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rep. Jim Langevin has been appointed as a visiting scholar at the University of Rhode Island (URI).

The university said Langevin will work with the Department of Political Science to host a symposium each semester on a topic related to national security or U.S. civics and democracy.

He will also have his own office on campus.

“As a member of Congress, I’ve enjoyed working with URI leadership to support higher education, science, and research, including programs to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity,” Langevin said. “I look forward to engaging with faculty and students this spring on new initiatives.”

Langevin retired a few weeks ago after spending more than 20 years representing Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was a senior member of the House Committees on Armed Services and Homeland Security.

“I am so pleased that URI has the opportunity to host Congressman Langevin as a visiting scholar this year,” URI President Marc Parlange said. “His remarkable career and his dedication to initiatives that have bolstered the work we do here and improved the lives of all Rhode Islanders is truly impressive and our community is fortunate to have his insight and expertise on campus.”

Langevin holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and public administration from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard. His one-year appointment will begin on Jan. 23, the start date of URI’s spring semester.

In addition to his appointment at URI, Langevin will also serve as a senior fellow in Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs starting this spring.

Langevin was replaced by Rep. Seth Magaziner, who was sworn into the 118th Congress earlier this month.

