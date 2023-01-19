Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,579 in the last 365 days.

Alumnus creates mirror that allows users to try on products virtually

boston

By Courtney Cole

/ CBS Boston

RI man creates new mirror that allows users to try on products virtually

RI man creates new mirror that allows users to try on products virtually 01:42

BOSTON - A Rhode Island man has created something he believes will change the game when it comes to the business of beauty. It's called The Muse Mirror and allows users to try out beauty products virtually.

Toye Onikoyi came up with the idea when he was thinking about a gift for his girlfriend.

"Instead of making her another scrapbook," Toye tells WBZ, "let me make her something she uses every day which is a mirror and let me put some things on her mirror, like her calendar, events a greeting telling her that 'hey you look beautiful.'"

Toye's girlfriend posted it online and it went viral. That's when Toye started getting requests from others. It would take years to fully launch his vision.

The University of Rhode Island graduate says the mirror acts like a large tablet offering third party apps like Netflix and YouTube.

But it goes beyond that. "It will present a new affirmation video to you," says Toye. "Kind of like a morning pick me up."

It's engineered to learn about you, what you like and give your suggestions on products.

"We wanted to help you with your daily routine," Toye said. "We wanted to help people find products for skin care."

And now, Toye says the sky is the limit for what The Muse Mirror can do.

"Right now, there's not a good way to try on products at home before you purchase it," he says. "Clothing that may not fit you, makeup where you don't really understand that this foundation isn't right for you."

Starting this year, The Muse Mirror will offer live one-on-one makeup artist sessions and the company will also be releasing a mobile app at some point in the near future.

"I see The Muse Mirror as the mirror that everyone has in their home," Toye said. "I see it as a bridge between retail and e-commerce." 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 7:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Create your free account or log in
for more features.

You just read:

Alumnus creates mirror that allows users to try on products virtually

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.