Alumnus creates mirror that allows users to try on products virtually

BOSTON - A Rhode Island man has created something he believes will change the game when it comes to the business of beauty. It's called The Muse Mirror and allows users to try out beauty products virtually.

Toye Onikoyi came up with the idea when he was thinking about a gift for his girlfriend.

"Instead of making her another scrapbook," Toye tells WBZ, "let me make her something she uses every day which is a mirror and let me put some things on her mirror, like her calendar, events a greeting telling her that 'hey you look beautiful.'"

Toye's girlfriend posted it online and it went viral. That's when Toye started getting requests from others. It would take years to fully launch his vision.

The University of Rhode Island graduate says the mirror acts like a large tablet offering third party apps like Netflix and YouTube.

But it goes beyond that. "It will present a new affirmation video to you," says Toye. "Kind of like a morning pick me up."

It's engineered to learn about you, what you like and give your suggestions on products.

"We wanted to help you with your daily routine," Toye said. "We wanted to help people find products for skin care."

And now, Toye says the sky is the limit for what The Muse Mirror can do.

"Right now, there's not a good way to try on products at home before you purchase it," he says. "Clothing that may not fit you, makeup where you don't really understand that this foundation isn't right for you."

Starting this year, The Muse Mirror will offer live one-on-one makeup artist sessions and the company will also be releasing a mobile app at some point in the near future.

"I see The Muse Mirror as the mirror that everyone has in their home," Toye said. "I see it as a bridge between retail and e-commerce."