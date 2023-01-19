Todd Cooper of Idaho First Bank Nominated to CCDC Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has appointed Idaho First Bank, President Todd Cooper, as a “Commissioner“ of the Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC). The Board oversees the city’s urban renewal agency. Cooper was confirmed by the City Council for a standard five-year term.
‘I appreciate the nomination of Mayor McLean and look forward to applying my skills to the role of commissioner. I’m really excited to work with both fellow commissioners, and the CCDC staff, to continue the great work of the agency.’ - Todd Cooper.
Todd Cooper is currently President and CEO of Idaho First Bank. With over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry, Todd has continuously been an active community leader, including serving as Board Chair for the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County and as Board Member and former Board Chair for the Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP). Additionally, he serves on the leadership board at the College of Business at Idaho State University.
Cooper, who grew up in Idaho, earned both an undergraduate degree and a Master’s in Business Administration from Idaho State University. Todd values spending quality family time with his adult children and wife Susan, as well as enjoying many versatile outdoor activities Idaho is known for.
About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho and Oregon communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
Stacey Divine
Stacey Divine
Idaho First Bank
+1 208-634-1000
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com