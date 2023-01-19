The Nation's Only Sector-Specific Design-Build Events Coming This March

DBIA's Sector-Specific Spring Conferences Coming to Seattle This March

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) celebrates our milestone 30th anniversary in 2023, it is exciting to once again host the Design-Build for Transportation/Aviation and Water/Wastewater Conferences in person March 13-17, in Seattle, WA.

The industry has seen exponential growth in the use of design-build over the past 30 years, and research shows design-build spending is anticipated to grow 34% overall from 2021–2025, with water/wastewater and transportation projected to be among the highest annual growth sectors. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) also continues to fund critical construction projects of our nation’s aging bridges, roads, transportation centers, and water delivery and treatment systems.

With design-build playing a significant role in delivering these projects more cost-effectively and efficiently to our communities, it’s more important than ever for design-build professionals to attend DBIA’s Spring infrastructure conferences.

DBIA’s sector-specific events bring together thousands of the nation’s leading design-build Owners and industry for timely and targeted Design-Build Done Right® education for every member of a design-build team, and this year will be no exception.

Featuring four specialized education tracks and 20+ sessions at each conference, DBIA’s experienced speakers and engaging keynotes will provide insights and resources that teams can put into practice immediately on vital infrastructure projects. In addition, networking opportunities will connect attendees with experts and suppliers to build the best teams possible.

Registration is open and reduced rates are available until March 7.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation’s expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

