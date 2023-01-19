Submit Release
Legislative Committee Approves Attorney General’s Election Integrity Bills

  FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023                                                                          CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D.  – Two South Dakota Attorney General bills designed to strengthen the integrity of South Dakota elections were approved by the state Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The committee approved Senate Bill 46 which would establish the crime of perjury when circulating a petition and making material misrepresentations under oath. Also approved was Senate Bill 47 which would allow election laws to be prosecuted.

“Both of these bills are about protecting our elections at all levels,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley who testified on both bills. “This legislation is designed to deal with those people who intentionally break the election laws.”

The two bills now moved to the Senate floor where they will be heard by the full Senate.

“We appreciate the hearing that both bills received in committee and look forward to the discussion by the full Senate,” Jackley said.  

Committee action on two other Attorney General bills heard Thursday by the committee, Senate Bill 48 and Senate Bill 50, was deferred until next week. Senate 49 has not yet been heard in committee.

 All of the Attorney General’s sponsored bills can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=2356#gsc.tab=0

                                                                -30-

