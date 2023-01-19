Items from the collection of Hollywood sound editor Milton Burrow will be sold online January 29 by Golden Sun Auctions

Nine sound reels from the movie The Exorcist, including many screen tests, mainly between Linda Blair, Mercedes McCambridge and director William Friedkin (est. $200-$8,000).

Dedication shadowbox for the movie Some Like It Hot (1959), featuring stills from the film and a small purse signed by Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon (est. $5,000-$1,000).

Lots 11-15 are Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reels Awards issued to Milton Burrow in the 1970s for his work on several TV shows and the film Birds of Prey (each est. $200-$2,000).

Limited-edition print from American illustrator Norman Rockwell, titled Ye Pipe & Bowl, originally created in 1926, signed and numbered (180/200) in 1976 (est. $200-$1,500).