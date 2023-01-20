Know the genuine product reviews with "Inked Review", founded by Ayush Shukla
Inked Review is a Professional Product Review Blogs Platform. Here we will provide you with only interesting content.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For students and university-goers on the lookout for genuine product reviews, Inked Review has come to their rescue. Founded by Ayush Shukla, Inked Review is a product review blogging website based in New Delhi. It provides unbiased opinions and insights about various products from a variety of fields such as skincare products, hygiene, lifestyle, fashion and more.
Inked Review's mission is to be the go-to source for students and university-goers who want to make informed decisions before buying any product. With an array of options available in today's market, it can be difficult to differentiate between quality products and those that lack the necessary features or are overpriced. Through Inked Review's detailed reviews, users can get a better understanding of which products are worth investing in and which ones they should pass up on.
Ayush Shukla said he was inspired to create Inked Review out of his own frustrations with trying to find reliable product reviews online: "As someone who loves shopping online but also likes to do my research first before making any purchase decisions, I found it difficult to identify trustworthy sources of information when it came to product reviews. With Inked Review I wanted to provide students and university-goers with honest feedback about the wide range of products out there so that they can make informed decisions about what they buy".
In its initial launch phase, Inked Reviews will focus solely on providing reviews from Indian markets; however plans are underway for expanding into other countries in the near future.
