New Garage Space Transformation In 24-Hours: Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring brings industrial-grade coatings to Florida

Transform a Garage in 24-Hours: Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring Delivers Industrial-Grade Coating Solutions to Florida with breakthrough engineering.
Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring was founded as a way to provide an efficient and long lasting garage flooring solution in Northeastern Florida. With contractors certified by the Polished Concrete University, their skills and commitment to a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee has being the driving force of Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring's success. Their company's focus is to provide Florida residents with an epoxy floor coating that is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. Their clients have praised them with a 5-star rating due to the quality of finishes and workmanship.
Transforming a garage space into a beautiful and organized area is Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring's specialty! Hermetic™ and Reflector™ are breakthrough epoxy garage coating technology engineered and manufactured by Elite Crete Systems. Available in flake epoxy, metallic epoxy, solid epoxy, and quartz epoxy systems, these floor coatings are the perfect solution for any residential or commercial space. They provide an easy to maintain, hygienic, seamless finish that is slip-resistant, abrasion resistant, waterproof, stain resistant, and durable with a strength rating of 11,900-13,400 psi, tensile strength of 2,100-4,200 psi, and flexural strength of 4,500-6,400 psi. These floor coatings are the perfect solution for residential, commercial, and industrial usage.
The Hermetic™ and Reflector™ epoxy garage coatings are VOC free and CA 01350 air quality compliant, making them safe for use in public areas such as grocery stores, airports, showrooms, retail stores, theme parks, hospitality spaces, hospitals, educational facilities and automobile showrooms. The stain-resistant and chemical-resistant properties of these coatings make them ideal for high traffic areas. Additionally, they have antimicrobial properties which help keep the area clean and hygienic. And, with an incredible industry leading 15-year and 25-year warranties, clients can rest assured that their floor coating is built to last any flaking, peeling, blistering, or chipping.
As a locally owned and operated company, their epoxy flooring can be installed in 24 hours Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring due to the efficient installation timeline by their experienced contractors. They start by prepping the floors surface with a propane diamond grinder to remove any impurities, then proceed to lay a waterproof epoxy base coat followed by multiple protective and decorative layers. Finally, they seal it with a polyaspartic scratch resistant top coat for added protection against wear and tear. With this process, clients get reliable fast results that will last for years.
Engineered by Elite Crete and installed by Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring, the epoxy garage coatings come in a matte or gloss finish with dozens of styles to choose from. For those who want to quickly transform their garage living space and don’t want to wait for the industry standard of over 7 days with DIY epoxy kits and low-grade epoxy companies, their garage epoxy floor coatings are the ideal solution. With these functional advantages combined with the aesthetic improvements clients can completely transform their garage space within 24 hours.
For more information about Jacksonville Epoxy Flooring, visit their website or contact their customer support at (904) 664-1197. Clients can also get a free estimate by going to their website and filing out a qualified contact form available on their home page and contact us page.
