Black Mountain Investment Group Introduces Youngest Fund Managers in the Industry

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Black Mountain Investment Group is an investment manager that specializes in building and operating innovative assets. Recently, the Co-Founders of Black Mountain Investment Group have established themselves as the youngest Fund Managers in the industry. BMIG manages and invests out of their private hedge fund, The Jupiter Fund ("TJF"), which deploys an actively managed long / short strategy focused on emerging technology. However, the group entities have the expertise and capabilities to invest in and operate assets across markets to drive additional alpha for partners and investors.

BMIG Co-Founder and CEO, Elijah Levine, commented on the company's growth in a recent interview: "Our team is constantly working to expand our skills and knowledge, and we are excited that our unique approach is starting to pique interest across the technology and financial industries. Our mission is to make the world a better place through building and investing, and we have set up our companies to offer real value to clients looking to achieve the same."

Kyle Niedzwiecki, Co-Founder of BMIG and Portfolio Manager of The Jupiter Fund, further adds: "We are excited to be making a legitimate name for ourselves in the industry at such a young age and to finally have a successful public track record to back those claims up. TJF outperformed our benchmark, Ethereum, by over 70% in 2022 and is currently sitting up ~17% in the first two weeks of 2023. We are eager to continue growing and helping our clients achieve their financial goals."

In addition to managing The Jupiter Fund, BMIG also provides consulting services to businesses and individuals looking to start, grow, or better operate their businesses and funds through a separate LLC. Services include but are not limited to strategic planning and decision making, financial modeling and analysis, process management, portfolio construction, due diligence, research, data science and engineering, website creation, and more.

The asset manager and fund work in tandem to start, operate, and invest in startup and established businesses. Some recent outright acquisitions include a highly trafficked cryptocurrency news site and a top #200 Utility App on the App Store.

BMIG is committed to providing a truly unparalleled experience to clients by getting to know their needs and offering hands-on management, technologically advanced solutions, clear communication, and home-grown investment and operational strategies to help maximize value, profits, and impact.

About the company - Black Mountain Investment Group, LLC ("BMIG")

BMIG is an asset management company that was founded by like minded young entrepreneurs with the goal of making a positive impact on the world through building and investing.

Co-Founder Elijah Levine has an extensive background in finance and private equity. He has worked with top executives at a large public fund manager on new strategic company initiatives, including $3.5B+ of M&A underwriting and over $30B of real estate underwriting across asset classes. He also provided financial and analytical support during the fund manager's IPO and the formation of five new funds that have since collectively raised billions in equity. He also has experience consulting and advising several successful businesses, individuals, and organizations. His goal is to make a positive impact on the world by forming partnerships with and allocating capital to people and projects similarly working to create a better future for all.

Co-Founder Kyle Niedzwiecki has a 10-year technical background in blockchain and began acquiring Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin in 2013; and Ethereum in 2016. Through learning, investing, and building, he gained a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology at an early age and became one of the first contributors to the Ethereum network, eventually materializing that knowledge into a "Certified Blockchain Developer - Ethereum" (CBDE) certificate. After creating several Ethereum projects, he started a free educational community for trading and investing which has gained a significant global following and is directly responsible for generating millions of dollars in profits for its members. With a sizable following on TradingView, Kyle is frequently featured as a sophisticated crypto analyst in multiple news publications across the internet.

Elijah and Kyle are seeking to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance while providing clients with tangibly valuable solutions for their myriad of complicated needs.

For more information about Black Mountain Investment Group, please see below and note this is not a solicitation to sell anything or an offering or suggestion of any financial advice:

