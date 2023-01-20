WILNER PIERRE - "One of The Greatest Singers from the Bahamas"

Wilner Pierre, The Greatest Singer from the Bahamas Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

To Bring a Hint of Island Sound to Classic Pop Music

Great music transcends genres. Too many young people don’t even know the great songs from the past... they are stuck in the present.” — Wilner Pierre

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach’s Creative Director for its Pierre line of clothing and accessories and world class vocalist who is often referred to “as the Greatest Singer from the Bahamas,” who is of Haitian descent, is bringing his unique vocal range and accent to Classic Pop.

“In 2023, Wilner Pierre will be introduced to the world through audio, video and holographic platforms in addition to live performances in small and large venues. As a worldwide leader in technologies, WorldIPI.com is pleased to have one of the great contemporary vocalists to introduce our streaming Wi-Fi technologies to a truly diverse audience” says Lisa Pamintuan, President of WorldIPI.com. We are working directly with telecommunication platforms, venues to introduce both Wilner and our technologies to a diversity of demographic groups.

“In order to achieve this objective, we will leverage our consumer product brands as sponsors and work with venues to introduce the world not only to one of the great singers of our time but the great music of all time” adds Pamintuan.

"SHE" rendition by Wilner Pierre