Mercury Insurance and Anaheim Ducks Celebrate 'Community Champions'

Mercury Insurance MCY is continuing its 60-year celebration of service to Southern California communities with its 2022-23 sponsorship of the Anaheim Ducks. This marks the eighth consecutive year the two have teamed up to give fans and policyholders unique experiences inside and outside of games.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) January 19, 2023

Mercury Insurance MCY is continuing its 60-year celebration of service to Southern California communities with its 2022-23 sponsorship of the Anaheim Ducks. This marks the eighth consecutive year the two have teamed up to give fans and policyholders unique experiences inside and outside of games.

To mark the occasion, Anaheim Ducks players shared their "My First Game" experiences with fans to enjoy and relate to. Here's what some players had to say:



"I think I was 8 or 9, and I was at a Yankees game. I was sitting high up, behind home plate and I remember just wanting to catch a baseball. I don't remember who was batting, but the ball eventually went over the net and hit me right in the leg, before another fan caught it. All my dad cared about was if I was ok, but all I could ask him was, ‘Did we get the ball?'", said Trevor Zegras.

"I remember when the World Junior Hockey Championships were hosted in Toronto and me, my brother, and two of our best friends got tickets to go to the Canada vs United States game for Christmas. It was really exciting and that was at the time when the World Juniors were always awesome to see, so that's definitely a game I'll remember forever," said Jamie Drysdale.

"My first game was Detroit vs Edmonton, and I remember that was the first NHL game I had ever seen live. I remember seeing a player skating around the net before he got hit so hard by another player that he got hit into the boards. I thought, ‘this is the biggest hit I've ever seen!'. Afterwards, the player who got hit laid on the ice for 10 minutes and I was shocked. The whole game was a really cool experience," said Dmitry Kulikov.

"It's unbelievable to be a part of the passionate Anaheim Ducks community," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Mercury has planned a special program this season to coincide with our 60 years of serving Southern California communities. We'll be honoring a ‘Community Champion' at Ducks' home games so these unsung heroes are recognized for all the good work they do. We want them to know that Mercury appreciates them by giving each champion an incredible Ducks experience."

The Community Champion is a chance for Southern Californians to nominate a local hero to receive free tickets, dinner and merchandise for a Ducks home game. The first Community Champions are: