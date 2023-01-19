Berkley Product Protection Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business

Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection

Berkley Global Product Recall today announced it has changed its name to Berkley Product Protection and now offers broader coverages. In addition to product recall and contamination, new liability coverages are available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - general liability and excess/umbrella liability – are primarily offered on an admitted basis, while the recall coverages will continue to be offered on a non-admitted basis. While the new liability offerings complement the current recall coverages, each are offered as stand-alone policies.

Luis Rivera, president of Berkley Product Protection, commented, "We are pleased to be expanding our capabilities in areas of the market that are natural complements to our product recall business and bring added value to our clients. Berkley Product Protection offers specialized coverage where our expertise truly matters. We are building upon a strong foundation with a knowledgeable and talented team and look forward to growing our product portfolio and serving our valued business partners."

For further information about the rebranding and product expansion, as well as the existing product recall products and services available from Berkley Product Protection, please visit www.berkleyproductprotection.com.

About Berkley Product Protection

Berkley Product Protection offers a broad product suite, including General Liability and Product Recall and Contamination, to assist clients in the manufacturing, wholesale and import space with their risk management and insurance needs. We are a member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

For additional information concerning W. R. Berkley Corporation's insurance company subsidiaries, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005794/en/