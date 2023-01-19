KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Mulligan Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2023-1 Notes

KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Mulligan Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2023-1 ("Mulligan 2023-1"), a small business loan ABS transaction. Mulligan Asset Securitization LLC (the "Issuer") will issue four classes of Series 2023-1 Notes, totaling $100 million. This ABS transaction is the inaugural for the Company.

The Notes are "expandable" term notes such that at any time during the revolving period the Issuer may periodically issue additional Notes, up to a maximum amount of $500 million, as long as certain conditions are met, including receipt of Rating Agency Confirmation.

This transaction is secured by a revolving portfolio of receivables ("Receivables") consisting of participation interests related to Business Loans ("Business Loans") with fixed terms and rates made to Merchants.

The transaction features a revolving period (the "Revolving Period"), which will end on the earlier of (i) prior to the close of business on January 31, 2026, approximately 36 months after the initial closing date and (ii) the date on which a Rapid Amortization Event has occurred. During the Revolving Period, the Seller will transfer additional Receivables to the Issuer, who will purchase such additional Receivables so long as (a) the Issuer and the Receivables satisfy all conditions set forth in the transaction documents and (b) a Rapid Amortization Event has not occurred and is not continuing. In addition to the Partial Call Option, the Issuer may elect to redeem the Series 2023-1 Notes in whole or in part on any payment date on or after the payment date in January 2025.

Credit enhancement will consist of subordination, excess spread, an excess funding account, and a reserve account, which will initially be funded in an amount equal to 0.50% of the aggregate balance of the Series 2023-1 Notes.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction's underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of National Funding, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

