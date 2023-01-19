The Appraisal Foundation Opens Applications for Board of Trustees

Submit Release
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation announced today that it is seeking qualified candidates to fill five at-large trustee positions for its governing body, the Board of Trustees. These five at-large openings include seats designated for a consumer representative, academic, and a state licensed or certified appraiser not affiliated with an Appraisal Sponsor of the Foundation. The individuals elected will serve three-year terms beginning on January 1, 2024.  

"The work of The Appraisal Foundation's independent boards would not be possible without the skillful guidance of the Board of Trustees," said David Bunton, president of The Appraisal Foundation. "This is an opportunity for stakeholders from every corner of the appraisal profession to shape the future of the Foundation and the profession to uphold public trust in a rapidly changing world."

The Board of Trustees provides financial support and oversight to the Foundation's two independent boards, the Appraiser Qualifications Board and the Appraisal Standards Board. The Board meets twice a year. Trustees are reimbursed for these travel expenses, but they are not compensated for their time.  

The Board of Trustees includes individuals from all appraisal disciplines, users of appraisal services, former appraiser regulators, academics, business leaders, as well as community and consumer advocates. The Appraisal Foundation believes that diversity enhances the quality of its boards. When evaluating candidates, the Trustee Nominating Committee will seek to choose qualified candidates who contribute to creating a diverse Board that is reflective of the United States.

The application can be accessed here. Completed applications for Board vacancies must be received by March 1, 2023. Please contact Board and Councils Program Manager Arika James at 202.624.3072 or via email at arika@appraisalfoundation.org with any questions about the application process.

Background: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

