A Joyful Reunion and A Warm Welcome - Two Interns Join PPFF

Angelica and Megan

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announces the addition of two interns, Angelica Brill and Megan Conley, at the Camp Hill office.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelica Brill returns to the PPFF as a graduate of Penn State University with a double major in Community, Environment, and Development, as well as Spanish.

Previously, Angelica completed a summer internship with the PPFF in 2021. She worked on refining the Foundation’s YouTube videos, recruiting guest bloggers, and creating a field guide of plants utilized by Freedom Seekers while traveling the Underground Railroad.

This year, Angelica is working on analyzing and organizing data collected from the PA Outdoor Corps survey. The report she is assisting with will help the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) identify successes and opportunities within the PA Outdoor Corps programs.

Megan Conley is a senior at Messiah University with a major in Public Relations and a minor in Marketing. Acting as the vice president of the college’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), Megan is especially interested in the fundraising side of public relations.

Having previously interned with Bench Mark Program, a non-profit located in Lancaster, PA, Megan brings with her experience in social media marketing, event planning, and fundraising.

Megan is working on marketing strategies for awareness campaigns like I Love My State Parks Week and Healthy Lands Week, as well as event planning.

Megan’s professor at Messiah informed her about the internship opportunity at the PPFF. Intrigued, she did some digging. After reading about the PPFF’s Friends Groups, she sent in her application.

“I was interested in the work that they do. I like how they are outlets for helping out with something bigger than yourself,” Megan said.

“Interns bring a new dimension to the work at PPFF,” said Marci Mowery, President. “We look forward to both learning from and educating Megan and Angelica as we work towards our mission of inspiring stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.”

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

A Joyful Reunion and A Warm Welcome - Two Interns Join PPFF

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
Company/Organization
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 17011
United States
+1 717-236-7644
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

More From This Author
A Joyful Reunion and A Warm Welcome - Two Interns Join PPFF
Paint or Color the Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests
Paint or Color the Winter Beauty of PA’s State Parks and Forests
View All Stories From This Author