Date: May 29, 2020 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

This webinar provides a general overview of monograph reform, how it impacts FDA’s regulation of monograph products, and how it affects industry and the public. The webinar will address most commonly asked questions.

TOPICS

The current system of regulating over-the counter drugs and why there was a need for reform of the monograph system

The key elements of the Monograph Reform legislation including Monograph Order Requests and Administrative Orders and the impact on regulation of drugs that meet monograph conditions

How FDA will transition all the monographs into Administrative Orders whether those monographs are final monographs or tentative final monographs

How sponsors who have over-the-counter drugs might consider preparing for Monograph Reform

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals working on new drugs or dosage forms for the consumer, known as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs or nonprescription drugs

Clinical research coordinators

Consultants focused on development of OTC drugs or nonprescription drugs for the consumer

Foreign regulators following the development of OTC drugs or nonprescription drugs for the consumer

Importers of OTC drugs or nonprescription drugs for the consumer

General public with an interest in OTC or nonprescription drugs

FDA SPEAKERS

Theresa M. Michele, MD

Director, Office of Nonprescription Drugs | CDER | FDA

Karen M. Mahoney, MD

Deputy Director, Office of Nonprescription Drugs | CDER | FDA

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

This course:

SOCRA accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

has been pre-approved by SQA as eligible for 0.25 non-GCP or non-GLP units for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

has been approved by ACRP for medical education credits. Contact hours are provided at 1 unit for at least 45 minutes of qualified material.

Real-time attendance is required for certificate of completion. Certificates are only available two weeks after the event.

QUESTIONS

Please contact CDERSBIA@fda.hhs.gov for all technical questions.

