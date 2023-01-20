Master Independent Film Distribution & Digital Marketing with The Filmmakers Marketing Academy
The Self Distribution Secrets masterclass teaches filmmakers how to build an audience, sell their movie, and successfully fund their projects
Learn the latest digital marketing techniques to stand out in a crowded market and be successful as storytellers with the Filmmakers Marketing Academy
They combine self-distribution and digital marketing strategies that aren't available anywhere else. Your view of filmmaking will be transformed, and you will be on the path to success.”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Filmmakers Marketing Academy has launched with the mission of helping independent filmmakers build an audience, sell their movies, and finance their next film using the latest cutting-edge digital marketing techniques.
Founded by John Woosley, an award-winning filmmaker, and entrepreneur, the academy was created to fill a gap in the industry. Most filmmakers have been taught tactics and strategies meant for large-budget Hollywood films, such as spending a lot of money on trailers and posters to draw an audience to a theatre. However, in the digital age, successful filmmakers need to think more like entrepreneurs and leverage the same digital marketing techniques used by business owners in other industries.
"Marketing and distribution have always been one of my favorite parts of the filmmaking process," said Woosley, founder of the Filmmakers Marketing Academy. "I see filmmakers being taught techniques that work for the traditional film industry but don’t necessarily translate into success for independent filmmakers. That’s why filmmakers need to embrace digital marketing if they want to stand out in a crowded market and be successful as storytellers."
The Filmmakers Marketing Academy offers a range of core services, including The Indie Film Audience Accelerator, which helps filmmakers find the perfect audience for their film, without targeting. The Self-Distribution Secrets Masterclass, taught by Woosley and veteran television producer Beth Wickman, provides a blueprint for what to do once a film is complete. This masterclass teaches how to make sure your crowdfunding campaigns are a success before you even start them, the secret method to finding the people who will love and buy your film, the best way to make trailers and posters, the cutting-edge strategies to market and sell your film online, and the blueprint to get accepted by film festivals without wasting thousands of dollars in fees. The Inner Circle offers dedicated feedback and marketing expertise on a 1:1 basis.
Testimonials from industry professionals are already praising the academy's unique approach to filmmaking. Johnie Lewis Tidwell, Jr., Filmmaker and Owner of Creative Moguls, said "They combine self-distribution and digital marketing strategies that aren't available anywhere else. This course is ideal for those who have finished their movie and need a blueprint for what to do next. Your view of filmmaking will be transformed, and you will be on the path to success. Digital marketing training costs me tens of thousands of dollars; you will get it for a fraction of that. Woosley over-delivers on this course, so take advantage of it before the price goes up."
Yasuein Paradise, the Executive Producer of The Road Dog, added, "The Filmmakers Marketing Academy has been an enormous part of my growth as a producer. I am thankful for the insight John Woosley has given me and would recommend filmmakers in all stages of their careers to take their workshops and join The Academy's Inner Circle. Thanks to John, my team is working to improve our current film."
The Filmmakers Marketing Academy is now open for enrollment. The Academy is specifically seeking filmmakers who are active in the post-production stage of their films. The program offered by the Academy includes the Audience Finder Accelerator, Self-Distribution Secrets masterclass, and The Inner Circle. With these tools, independent filmmakers will have access to the latest cutting-edge digital marketing techniques to help them build an audience, sell their movies, and finance their next film. Interested filmmakers can visit the academy's website at https://www.thefilmmakersmarketingacademy.com/ to learn more and to get instant access to the program.
