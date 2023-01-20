Temsense, LLC, Announces That The TEMSENSE™ AGC Sensor Has Received Approval for Dynamic One-Pass Survey Operations
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russell Jeffries, founder and CEO of Temsense, LLC, has announced that the TEMSENSE™ Advanced Geophysical Classification (AGC) sensor system has been approved for dynamic one-pass classification, in accordance with Department of Defense (DoD) Environmental Quality Workgroup policy for hardware validation.
The TEMSENSE™ instrument was introduced in 2019. The system employs an electromagnetic induction (EMI) sensor array for the detection and classification of buried unexploded ordnance (UXO), a legacy of the DoD’s training and testing activities at hundreds of sites in the US and around the world. “The primary market for the TEMSENSE™ platform focuses on the environmental remediation of prior operational bombing targets and training ranges,” said Jeffries.
“New technologies have been needed to provide for the accurate, efficient, and cost-effective means for the remediation of residual contamination by UXO and Discarded Military Munitions (DMM)”, said Jeffries. “The system may also be used to execute periodic safety-oriented surveys of specific areas prior to any further DoD operations. In either role, the TEMSENSE™ platform is specifically designed to address these needs.”
When released in 2019, the TEMSENSE™ platform was the first of its size to be approved by the DoD Advanced Geophysical Classification Accreditation Program (DAGCAP) for use in both dynamic and cued modes. “The approval for dynamic one-pass classification is a significant performance milestone for the TEMSENSE™, and achieving this metric is critical to all stakeholders concerned with accurate, efficient, and cost-effective remediation of contaminated sites,” said Jeffries.
Jeffries also noted, “although this technology was designed for UXO remediation applications, the TEMSENSE™ system may be used in any situation where the detection and location of a buried metallic target may be required. This makes the platform ideally suited to support environmental surveys of any public or private land, including archeological investigations.”
Temsense, LLC will be supporting government and private sector organizations associated with DAGCAP-related activities, through the lease of the TEMSENSE™ platform, as well as providing training in the use of the system in AGC methods and accreditation.
Founded in 2019, Temsense, LLC, is an Alexandria, VA-based Small Business. Its principals have been associated with government-funded research and development in UXO detection and classification technologies for more than 35 years.
Contact:
Russell A. Jeffries, CEO
rjeffries@temsense.com
(703) 901-4870
Russell Jeffries
