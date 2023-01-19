Submit Release
Alona Rubina

Alona Rubina is a third-year international economic relations student at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Being a many-sided person, she developed a great interest in international relations, Ukrainian European integration and foreign policy. Alona believes that young people are the driving force behind the prosperity of today’s society, therefore she has already been involved in various volunteering activities, including membership in AIESEC and participating in Erasmus+ Youth Exchanges. She is determined to promote the implementation of European democratic values ​​in Ukrainian society and the involvement of young people in civic life. Moreover, she speaks 6 languages, among which are Ukrainian, English, French, German, Italian and Russian.

