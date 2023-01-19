Submit Release
Sofiia Shayda

Sofiia is a student of both the International relations and Philology faculties at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. Besides studying there, she organizes charity literature and acoustic evenings and leads the PR&Media Committee of the International relations Student Council. Sofiia has recently been a journalist for the Regional Studies Center “ARIA”, an intern at Lviv City Council and now she is a member of “Rotaract Lviv International”. Erasmus+ YEs in Spain, Lithuania, and Norway, together with the Erasmus+academic mobility program at Jena Friedrich Schiller University in Germany inspired Sofiia to continue broadening her international community for working globally on such issues, as media literacy, critical thinking, and cultural diplomacy in the EU.

