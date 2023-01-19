Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,535 in the last 365 days.

Burgess Bill to Enhance Access to Mental Health Services within Homeless Shelters Advances

Trenton – In a move to further assist New Jersey’s unhoused population, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Renee C. Burgess that would explicitly permit behavioral health care providers to operate within homeless shelters.

 

“The byproducts of homelessness affects every aspect of a person’s life, including their mental and emotional health. A greater emphasis needs to be placed on the provision of mental health services to homeless persons in order to create and maintain permanent solutions,” said Senator Burgess (D-Essex). “This legislation is a crucial first step to opening the door for service providers to work within shelters; but, it is even more critical because the bill provides homeless persons with the choice and access to efficient and holistic care.”

 

The bill, S-3261, would authorize behavioral health care providers to provide services within an emergency shelter for the homeless. Providers would be permitted to offer services in response to emergencies, on a part-time or full-time basis, within a temporary or permanent emergency shelter.

 

Under the bill, “behavioral health care providers” include psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, or any other licensed mental health or substance use disorder treatment provider. The bill would also define “behavioral health care” as services, other than primary health care services, provided to a patient for the treatment of a mental illness, emotional disorder, or drug or alcohol use disorder.

 

The bill was released from committee with a vote of 8-0.

You just read:

Burgess Bill to Enhance Access to Mental Health Services within Homeless Shelters Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.