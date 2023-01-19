Ilham Aliyev met Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković in Davos

On January 19, Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, in Davos.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the Prime Minister of Croatia to visit Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister graciously accepted the invitation.

The conversation centered on cooperation in demining. The parties stressed the mine-clearing experience of Croatia, another country with a mining problem.

The head of state said that Armenia had planted a large number of mines on Azerbaijani soil during its thirty-year occupation and emphasized that about 300 Azerbaijani residents had been killed or injured by mines since the conclusion of combat operations on November 10, 2022. He stated that the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency had conducted extensive mine-clearing operations. According to the President, Azerbaijan collaborates with Croatia in mine clearance and has purchased a range of demining equipment from Croatian firms. The parties emphasized the significance of expanding cooperation in mine removal.

The sides also discussed energy cooperation, specifically the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU. In addition, they emphasized Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to expand gas exports to the European energy market.

The parties exchanged opinions on other matters of mutual interest.