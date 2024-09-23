Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,063 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev attended the first session of the seventh term of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, September 23 - To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and offer my best and sincerest wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Saudi...

23 September 2024, 11:07

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev attended the first session of the seventh term of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more