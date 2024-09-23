Ilham Aliyev attended the first session of the seventh term of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, September 23 - To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and offer my best and sincerest wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Saudi...

23 September 2024, 11:07