5 Ways California is Storing Water from Winter Storms 

State has committed more than $8.6 billion to build water resilience in the last two budgets and the 2023-24 budget proposal includes an additional $202 million for flood protection

SACRAMENTO – California is taking urgent action to protect communities from climate-driven extremes in weather and expand the state’s capacity to capture storm runoff in wet years.

“California isn’t waiting to act – we’re moving aggressively to modernize how we capture and store water to future-proof our state against more extreme cycles of wet and dry,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “We’re expediting projects across the state to maximize stormwater capture and storage above and below ground during times like these, reshaping our water systems for the 21st century and beyond.”

Leveraging the more than $8.6 billion committed by Governor Newsom and the Legislature in the last two budget cycles to build water resilience, the state is taking aggressive action to prepare for the impacts of climate-driven extremes in weather on the state’s water supplies:

Advancing clear, ambitious targets to build drought and flood resilience, including increasing annual groundwater recharge capacity by 500,000 acre-feet

to build drought and flood resilience, including increasing annual groundwater recharge capacity by 500,000 acre-feet Fast-tracking groundwater recharge efforts by streamlining permits

efforts by streamlining permits Maximizing stormwater capture through new projects

through new projects Supporting reservoir repair and expansion to boost water storage above and below ground

to boost water storage above and below ground Modernizing water conveyance Infrastructure across the state, including the Delta Conveyance Project

This budget funding includes $500 million that will be provided in 2025-26 to help ensure strategic water storage projects can be completed. In the 2023-24 state budget, Governor Newsom is proposing an additional $202 million for flood protection and $125 million for drought related actions.



Last week, the Administration announced two developments to streamline permitting for stormwater capture efforts. The Department of Water Resources and the State Water Board announced the first permit approved under a new pilot program to accelerate groundwater recharge, for a project in Merced County, and the State Water Board announced its first five-year temporary groundwater storage permit for a project in Sacramento County.

