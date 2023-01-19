AVACEN Medical Awarded Pain Relief Breakthrough Technology of the Year for 2022 by UK Global Health & Pharma Magazine
Based in Carlsbad, CA, AVACEN® (Advanced Vascular Circulation Enhancement) Medical can improve microcirculation and may give full-body pain relief in as little as 15 minutes.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVACEN Medical, a leading manufacturer of noninvasive, drug-free, over-the-counter pain management devices, announced today it has been awarded the Patient-Centric Pain Relief Breakthrough Technology of the Year for 2022 (U.S.) by Global Health & Pharma Magazine, based in the United Kingdom.
— Thomas G. Muehlbauer
“AVACEN Medical is delighted to be recognized with this award from Global Health & Pharma,” said Anthony Shimkin, President & CEO of AVACEN Medical. “For 14 years, our company has worked tirelessly to pioneer breakthrough technology that can noninvasively help patients better manage pain and improve wellness. Clinicians and patients worldwide are looking for new drug-free alternatives to manage pain, and AVACEN Medical is proud to help fill this valuable market need.”
Recent estimates show that more than 30% of people worldwide are impacted by chronic pain, and that pain is the primary reason people seek health care and the leading cause of disability worldwide (The Lancet, 2021). At the same time, those impacted are looking for noninvasive treatment options. Surveys indicate that 88.5% of chronic pain sufferers are not satisfied using drugs for treatment and that 78% of 6,300 U.S. adults surveyed preferred nondrug options for pain.
Thomas Muehlbauer, Inventor and Chairman of AVACEN Medical added, "The entire AVACEN Medical organization is honored to be recognized with this award. Our market leading thermotherapy technology is backed by 17 domestic and international patents. With 8,000 devices field tested and sold globally, and over 20 million treatments to date, I am proud that our award-winning products are being recognized in helping both people suffering from pain as well as clinicians supporting their patients.”
AVACEN Medical products are FDA Cleared, Class II devices. The Company’s newest third generation devices include the HOME XL™ for users in a home-based environment, as well as the PRO+™ for professional users, which includes a commercial license to charge for treatments. The Company also launched its first cardiac diagnostic device, the CSS™ or Cardiac Stress & Screening. The device provides a 1, 3, and 5-minute test to examine arterial health, heart rate variability and autonomic nervous system balance. AVACEN Medical sells its products worldwide, both through a network of distributors as well as online.
About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last 3 years. The company is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, CMO at (888) 428-2236 x702 or djforsgren@avacen.com.
