Equator Introduces New, Luxury Wine Bottle Chiller in Canada

32-Bottle Refrigerator

Already popular among customers in the company’s U.S. market, the 32-bottle wine refrigerator brings even more upscale cooling options to the Canadian market

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the Canadian launch of their 32-bottle wine refrigerator. Designed with top-tier features that deliver a luxury experience, this appliance is perfect for entertainment rooms, RVs, tiny homes, and other high-end compact spaces. Ideal for wine enthusiasts, this refrigerator is one of the most innovative appliances of its kind.

“Our customers are always looking for secure and reliable ways to chill their prized wine collections,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Knowing what factors are most important to our customers, we’ve created a luxury wine refrigerator that holds up to 32 standard sized bottles, and that exceeds every expectation.”

Boasting an appealing exterior design, as well as smart interior features, there’s much to appreciate about this already-popular appliance. Offering 3.2 cubic feet of storage space, yet measuring ​​37x17x18 (HxWxD in inches), this fridge is perfect for any compact space. Powered by a quiet, long-lasting, and durable compressor, this appliance is also ideal for those seeking an energy-efficient model.

Equipped with intuitive touchpad controls and a digital LED display, users of the WR 32 wine refrigerator can set the single-zone temperature between 41°F and 71.6°F. These controls allow users to never have to worry about ensuring that their collection is being stored at the proper temperature.

Taking a peak on the interior, removable steel wire shelves allow you to customize your storage needs, with a large and attractive display shelf at the bottom to showcase your favorite vintage. A bright interior LED light illuminates the inside of the fridge whenever you pick your next bottle.

Other noteworthy features that are standard with the Equator 32-bottle beverage refrigerator include an auto defrost setting, adjustable feet, a secure door lock, ETL certification, a QR code for easy instruction manual retrieval, and a one year parts and labor warranty.

The Equator 32-bottle wine refrigerator is now available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers in Canada.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.