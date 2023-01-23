Deep Dive Music Publishing Master Class
Crystal Clear Music and Cleerkut Founder Cheryl Potts creates a ‘Deep Dive Music Publishing Master Class’ on the new learning platform Learn-MusicBusiness.com
I have poured over 19 years of running my own publishing and recording administration experience in the class. I give an inside look on some integral parts on music publishing.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl Potts, a Copyright and Royalty Administrator had so many people working in the music industry ask her for a deep dive class on music publishing, so she decided to create one. Music publishing is where the money is but so many people who work in the music business does not to have a thorough understanding of it. And because of this, many enter into agreements feeling like they gave up all their rights and earnings. Ms. Potts goes about clearing up this confusion in her class by breaking down how songwriters actually give (by assignment) their copyrights to a music publisher along with other confusions people have about music publishing.
— Cheryl Potts
What makes this class deeper than any other music publishing class that is available online? This class provides critical learning details of behind the scenes of a music publisher giving a walk through on how music publishers obtain the rights from songwriters, how to calculate the royalties to ensure that the royalty statement that is generated is correct, how to terminate the publisher rights after assigning the worldwide copyrights to them and more.
Students that took her class said afterwards they now have a deeper understanding of music publishing that they can use in their music career. Some noted that they have taken other music publishing classes but the knowledge that they learned taking the deep dive music publisher master class, they have never learned before. “Running my own independent publishing and recording administration company means I am the business affairs person, licensing and royalty accounting person, copyright administrator and more,” said Ms. Potts. “So, my experience is from a different perspective of having to actually perform all of these tasks,” she said.
In this class students will learn:
- the different types of publishing agreements that includes how much copyright ownership the publisher will retain helping students to make the right decision on which publishing agreement is right for them.
- how to validate a publishing royalty statement returned from a record label for a song to ensure royalty payments are accurate by walking through the royalty calculations.
- walk through an actual synchronization (sync) licensing of a song that was used in a Netflix show and TV.
- when requesting a license from a publisher for interpolations, samples and other song derivatives, students will gain an understanding of the publisher process on how a song split percentage might be *reduced* and how the publisher calculates it for new songs with multiple copyright owners.
- how beat agreements, controlled compositions and other record label master agreements affects publisher earnings and more.
This class is designed for those that work in record labels, film companies, music distributors, production companies, artist songwriters, music publishers, managers even investors who might be looking to invest in the music industry but need to have a deeper knowledge of music publishing. For those who are looking to start or add a music publishing company to a business, this is an invaluable class too.
Check out our Deep Dive Music Publishing Master Class to learn more -
https://learn-musicbusiness.com/p/deep-dive-music-publishing
