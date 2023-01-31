Shadow-Soft Launches Kubernetes Academy: Free Online Education Platform To Make IT Pros Indispensable

93% IT Hiring Managers struggle to find Kubernetes cloud automation, orchestration, and app development skills

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow-Soft, a leading Kubernetes systems integrator, is excited to announce the launch of Kubernetes Academy, a free online education platform to teach the skills needed to become proficient in Kubernetes, the leading open source container orchestration system.

"At Shadow-Soft, we are committed to advancing the adoption and understanding of open source technologies," said James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft. "Kubernetes is a powerful tool revolutionizing how applications are deployed and managed, and we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to learn how to use it effectively."

The 10th Annual Open Source Jobs Report found that according to 93% of the hiring managers surveyed, open source talent is increasingly difficult to find. As a result, companies are now turning towards training their staff in new cloud automation, orchestration, and application development tools to close that gap as much as possible.

The Shadow-Soft Kubernetes Academy platform offers courses and resources for learners of all levels, from beginners just starting to learn about containerization to experienced professionals looking to dive deeper into the intricacies of Kubernetes.

"We believe that education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or experience," said Nick Marcarelli, Head of Shadow-Soft Engineering. "That's why we are making Kubernetes Academy completely free to use. Our goal is to help as many people as possible learn the skills they need to become indispensable in the fast-growing field of container orchestration."

Kubernetes Academy is now available at http://academy.shadow-soft.com.

Shadow-Soft is an award-winning systems integrator, specializing in helping organizations adopt and optimize the use of open-source technologies. With a team of experienced, certified consultants, and proprietary Kubernetes methodologies, Shadow-Soft is the partner of choice for "high velocity" data companies such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, and finance looking to leverage their legacy infrastructures and applications to Make Optimal Possible©.