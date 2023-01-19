Martin Technical Welcomes Dave Sirmans as an Electrical Safety and Reliability Instructor
LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Technical, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Dave Sirmans as an Electrical Safety and Reliability Instructor. With more than 15 years of instructor and consulting experience, as well as numerous higher education degrees in varying disciplines, Sirmans brings a variety of knowledge and experience to Martin Technical Inc.
Jim Schuster, CEO of Martin Technical, talks about the addition of Dave to the Martin Technical team, “Dave possesses a unique skill set of electrical knowledge and experience that is matched by few in the industry. His addition to the Martin Technical team not only adds depth to our team of experts but provides us with new opportunities and solutions for our customers.”
Dave says, “Joining the Martin Technical team is a delight for me because the level of commitment and dedication to electrical safety that permeates this organization matches my own. Every team member I have met thus far has been welcoming and warm and made me feel like I’d been here for many years instead of just a few days. In a role where I feel like I can leverage nearly every aspect of my varied experience and the support of a team like this, I feel like I’ve finally found a profession home.”
To contact Dave Sirmans, please email DSirmans@MarTechnical.com or call +1 678-982-0436.
About Martin Technical / Safety Hive
Martin Technical is a privately held safety solutions company whose mission is to improve workforce safety by providing reliable and trusted solutions to employees who care about the greater good. We are experts in providing practical safety and efficiency services that make plants and facilities better, safer, and more efficient. Martin Technical safety services include engineering, inspection, implementation, consulting, and training services. Safety Hive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Martin Technical is a Safety Technology Solution and Software Provider that digitizes and automates safety to help predict and prevent workplace safety incidents through technology and data.
To learn more, please visit www.MarTechnical.com, www.SafetyHive.com, call 866-234-6890, or email info@MarTechnical.com.
Jim Schuster
Martin Technical
+1 866-234-6890
email us here