Frequently Asked Questions about Labeling for Prescription Medicines

Boxed Warning (sometimes referred to in lay terms as a “black-box warning”) Contains contraindications or warnings about serious adverse reactions 2 that may lead to death or serious injury

Words are bolded and surrounded by a single black line (box)

1 Indications and Usage FDA-approved uses that are supported by substantial evidence of effectiveness, with benefits that outweigh risks

2 Dosage and Administration Recommended dosage (recommended dose and dosing frequency)

Dosage range

Recommended starting dosage and titration schedule

Maximum recommended dosage

Route(s) of administration

Pre-medication or concomitant medicines

Dosage modifications due to drug interactions with other medicines or foods

Recommended dosage in specific populations (e.g., pediatric patients, patients with renal or hepatic impairment)

Preparation instructions (reconstitution of the supplied powder, dilution)

Administration instructions

3 Dosage Forms and Strengths Approved dosage forms, strengths, and identifying characteristics (e.g., shape, color, scoring, imprinting)

4 Contraindications Situations when the risk from use clearly outweighs any possible therapeutic benefit, and the medicine must not be used

5 Warnings and Precautions Description of clinically significant adverse reactions or risks with the medicine. Numerical estimate or rate of adverse reactions or risks

Outcomes

Known risk factors

Information, when known, on how to prevent, mitigate, or monitor adverse reactions or risks

6 Adverse Reactions Overall adverse reaction profile of the medicine from clinical studies and adverse reactions from spontaneous reports

Description of the clinical trial database (study designs, number of patients, dosage, duration, demographics)

Most common adverse reactions at or above a specified rate, typically in tabular format

7 Drug Interactions Description of clinically significant drug interactions with other medicines, drug classes, or foods. Specific practical instructions for preventing or managing the drug interactions (e.g., dosage modification, avoiding concomitant use, additional or increased frequency of monitoring)

Clinical effects (e.g., increased risks of adverse reactions, decreased effectiveness), and

Mechanism of action of these drug interactions

8 Use in Specific Populations Information on use of the medicine in: Pregnant females

Lactating females

Females and males of reproductive potential

Pediatric patients,

Geriatric patients, and

Patients with certain coexisting conditions (e.g., patients with renal or hepatic impairment)

9 Drug Abuse and Dependence Information on a medicine’s potential for abuse, misuse, addiction, dependence, and tolerance and about a medicine’s abuse-deterrent properties

10 Overdosage Signs, symptoms, laboratory findings, and complications of overdosage and how to treat an overdosage

11 Description Brand name, generic name or proper name, dosage form(s), route(s) of administration, and chemistry characteristics of the medicine (e.g., chemical and structural formula, a list of active and inactive ingredients in the medicine)

12 Clinical Pharmacology Mechanism of action

Medicine’s pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and pharmacogenomic effects, and

For antimicrobial medicines, microbiology information including information on resistance, interaction with other antimicrobials, antimicrobial activity, and susceptibility testing

13 Nonclinical Toxicology Information on the propensity of the medicine to cause cancers in animals, for mutagenesis, effects of the medicine on animal fertility, and other animal toxicology/pharmacology findings

14 Clinical Studies Summary of the trial designs, baseline demographics and important disease characteristics, and results that established substantial evidence of effectiveness for all of the approved indications

15 References Usually omitted, unless there are authoritative reference(s) that contain information not in the labeling that is important for the healthcare professional

16 How Supplied/Storage and Handling Dosage forms, strengths, quantity of medicine available for prescribing (e.g., bottles of 100 tablets, 60-gram tubes), identifying characteristics including the National Drug Code (NDC) numbers, and special storage and handling conditions (e.g., store in refrigerator, protect from light)