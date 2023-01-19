TempStars CEO James Younger Featured on the Official Podcast of the American Dental Hygienists Association
Dr. Younger, who is a practicing dentist, spoke about his journey as an entrepreneur and offered insightful career advice for hygienists.
Everywhere I go in the U.S., I keep hearing the same pain points and frustrations. It’s our dedication to solving this problem that makes us so committed to expansion in the U.S.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars - North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, was recently featured on the Official Podcast of the American Dental Hygienists Association (ADHA).
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
The interview, hosted by Matt Crespin, MPH, RDH, ADHA Past President (2019-20), can be heard here. TempStars was also highlighted in the ADHA’s official newsletter.
The ADHA segment was one of several podcast interviews that Dr. Younger has participated in in the U.S., a reflection of the company’s commitment to expansion there.
“We appreciate the interest that U.S.-based organizations like the ADHA have shown in TempStars,” said Dr. Younger. “I’m excited about these opportunities to talk about what we offer and TempStars' special brand of service, our approach to dental temping, and how we are different than other solutions.”
TempStars has been very active in the U.S. over the last 12 months, establishing a presence in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Idaho and a recent launch in Florida. It also recently announced that it made donations to six different food banks in the U.S.
“Everywhere I go in the U.S., I keep hearing the same pain points and frustrations. It’s our dedication to solving this problem that makes us so committed to expansion in the U.S.,” said Dr. Younger. “Once the marketplace becomes aware of our services and the cost efficiencies it delivers when it comes to staffing, our growth will only accelerate.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
