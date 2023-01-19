Independent Feature Film The Year of the Dog Drops Exclusive Apple Trailer
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Year of the Dog, an independent feature film starring a real-life rescue Siberian Husky named Caleb, one of this year’s breakout stars, shares its official theatrical trailer today, Exclusively on Apple Trailers. Link here.
Coming to theaters soon, The Year of the Dog, a poignant story about two strays, Matt, an alcoholic struggling to maintain sobriety, and Yup’ik, played by Caleb, a rescue dog with an unusual athletic gift, takes audiences on a heart-warming journey of forgiveness, finding purpose, making connections, and ultimately healing.
Production stills, cast and crew information, trailers, and information about upcoming screenings are available online at www.theyearofthedogmovie.com, Instagram: @theyearofthedogmovie, Facebook: @TheYearoftheDogMovie.
Jane Owen
