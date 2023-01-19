AxleHire Launches Last-Mile Delivery for ShipHero In California and the Tri-State Area with More to Come
AxleHire is providing a last-mile delivery service for ShipHero, the leading shipping and logistics platform for over 6,500 e-commerce brands and 3PLs.BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, announced today that they are now providing a last-mile delivery service for ShipHero, the leading shipping and logistics platform for over 6,500 e-commerce brands and 3PLs. Currently active in multiple markets, including New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Southern California, AxleHire and ShipHero will bring tech-enabled, on-time delivery and a better overall delivery experience to ShipHero’s e-commerce clients and end customers across the tri-state and Southern California areas, with plans to expand to additional markets.
AxleHire’s purpose-built technology and crowdsourced driver fleet can easily flex and scale to meet peak demand and support the rapid organic growth of ShipHero’s industry-leading fulfillment solutions. With AxleHire’s 99% on-time delivery rate and real-time customer support, the partnership between ShipHero and AxleHire creates a simple, reliable, and seamless warehouse to doorstep solution for e-commerce sellers.
“AxleHire’s next-day and same-day delivery solutions allow us to stabilize costs for our customers, without concern for the expensive surcharges we’ve seen from major national carriers,” said Karen Schwartz, Head of Transportation at ShipHero. “AxleHire will enable us to reduce our dependence on the national carriers, while providing faster and more reliable deliveries. AxleHire’s reliability and commitment to excellence support our vision of being the most trusted leader in the e-commerce fulfillment space.”
“ShipHero’s core value of always doing the right thing for their customers aligns well with AxleHire’s culture and values,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant. “We look forward to partnering with ShipHero to achieve their mission of making it easy for brands and fulfillment providers to ship e-commerce and grow their businesses. It’s a partnership that will allow us to grow and expand together and we hope to be adding new markets in the near future.”
About AxleHire:
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers.
About ShipHero:
ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce fulfillment solutions that give online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 6,500 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Momofuku, Depology and On a Mission Skin Care. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today’s online retailers.
