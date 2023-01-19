Sports Law professor Ellen Staurowsky Named Editor-in-Chief of Title IX Alert
Ellen is arguably the nation’s foremost authority on Title IX, especially where it intersects with athletics. She has written dozens of articles for Hackney Publications over the last 15 years. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ellen J. Staurowsky, Professor, Sports Media at the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College, has accepted the role of Editor-in-Chief for Title IX Alert, a quarterly publication produced by Hackney Publications (HP).
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
Dr. Staurowsky, a recipient of the Faculty Excellence Award three times (2002, 2009, and 2022), was already a Senior Writer for HP, giving founder Holt Hackney a great deal of familiarity with her work.
“Ellen is arguably the nation’s foremost authority on Title IX, especially where it intersects with athletics,” said Hackney. “She has written dozens of articles for HP, which have appeared in Sports Litigation Alert, Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, and the aforementioned Title IX Alert. We are very fortunate to be able to share her thought leadership with our readers.”
As Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Staurowsky will provide guidance on the planning of each issue. She will join Lauren Rosh, who was recently named a Contributing Writer to Title IX Alert, on the masthead. While currently a student at George Washington University Law School, Rosh has already written extensively on the topic, which she is very passionate about.
Title IX Alert was founded in 2018 and has a curated list of opt-in subscribers, including general counsel and Title IX Coordinators, among others. Subscription are available here.
As a Senior Writer for Hackney Publications, Dr. Staurowsky joins the following other gifted writers in that capacity:
• Jeff Birren, Senior Writer
Former law professor/general counsel to the Oakland Raiders
• Gary Chester, Senior Writer
Sports law professor and attorney
• Chris Deubert, Senior Writer
Senior Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP
• Robert J. Romano, Senior Writer
St. John’s University sports law professor
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes more than sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
About Ellen J. Staurowsky, Ed.D.
Dr. Staurowsky is a full professor in sports media in the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. She has been recognized as a fellow of the North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM) , the AAHPERD Research Consortium, and the National Academy of Kinesiology.
Dr. Staurowsky is internationally recognized as an expert on social justice issues in sport which include gender equity and Title IX, pay equity and equal employment opportunity, college athletes’ rights and the exploitation of college athletes, the faculty role in reforming college sport, representation of women in sport media, and the misappropriation of American Indian imagery in sport. She is co-author of the book, College Athletes for Hire: The Evolution and Legacy of the NCAA Amateur Myth (Praeger Press); editor and author of Women and Sport: A Continuing Journey from Liberation to Celebration (Human Kinetics Publishers); co-editor and author of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Sport and a co-author the forthcoming book The NCAA and the Exploitation of College Profit Athletes: An Amateurism That Never Was.
In addition to publications in scholarly journals such as the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, Journal of Sport and Social Issues, Sociology of Sport Journal, Quest, Journal of Sport Management, the International Journal of Sport Communication, the International Journal of Sport Sociology, the Marquette Sports Law Review, the Journal of Legal Aspects of Sport, the International Journal of Sport History, and Sport Management Review her critiques and analyses on a variety of issues have appeared in *The Chronicle of Higher Education, Huffington Post, Street & Smith’s SportsBusiness Journal, The NCAA News, The New York Times, The Atlantic, Athletic Management Magazine, and News From Indian Country. She was a columnist with the College Sport Business News, Women in Coaching Blog, and co-founder and editor of the LBGT Issues in Sport: Theory to Practice Blog. She currently also serves as a Senior Writer for Hackney Publications.
She has served as a research consultant to the National College Players Association, co-authoring several reports addressing issues regarding college football and basketball player value, including How the NCAA Empire Robs Predominantly Black Athletes of Billions in Generational Wealth, The $6 Billion Heist: Robbing College Athletes Under the Guise of Amateurism, TV Money Windfall in Big Time College Sports: $784 Million Reasons for Reform, The Price of Poverty: A Comparison of Big-Time College Athletes Fair Market Value, Their Current Compensation, and the U.S. Federal Poverty Line, and An Examination of the Financial Shortfall for Athletes on Full Scholarship at NCAA Division I Institutions – 2009-2010.
As a researcher and advocate on behalf of women in sport, she is the lead author on the Women’s Sports Foundation’s comprehensive and expansive research report entitled Her Life Depends on It: Sport and Physical Activity in the Lives of American Girls and Women (second and third editions). She also co-authored WSF’s report on women in the college sport workplace entitled Beyond X’s and O’s: Gender Bias and Coaches of Women’s Teams. And she was lead author on Chasing Equity: The Triumphs, Challenges, and Opportunities in Sports for Girls and Women. She was also lead author on 50 Years of Title IX: We Are Not Done Yet.
As a teacher and researcher, she has received numerous honors including the Women’s Sports Foundation Researcher of the Year award, the National Association for Girls and Women in Sport’s President’s Award, the University of South Carolina College Sport Research Institute’s Lifetime Research Achievement Award and the Sonny Vaccaro Impact Award, and the Laughlin Education Award from Ursinus College for her contributions to education nationally.
