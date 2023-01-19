2022 Top 50 Fairs and Top Carnivals List Released by CarnivalWarehouse.com

Canadian and California fairs return to the Top 50 after two year hiatus

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two years of shortened lists due to cancellations and limited capacities, the 2022 Top 50 Fairs list boasts attendance numbers similar to, and at times surpassing, 2019 numbers. Several fairs returned after two years of not operating. "The return of several Canadian and California events, plus the Ohio State Fair, after a two year hiatus, has shaken up the list, but it is nice to see these fairs operating and maintaining pre-Pandemic attendance numbers," states Ron Weber, Editor of CarnivalWarehouse.com. Two Canadian fairs, the Canadian National Exhibition and K Days, achieved attendance numbers higher than 2019.

Topping the list for the second year in a row is the State Fair of Texas with its highest attendance numbers since 2015. Following the number one spot is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo who makes their return to the Top 50 fairs list after being one of the first events affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though they were not fully running for two years, their attendance numbers were only slightly lower than 2019, showing demand and community support for the event's return.

Many events saw pre-pandemic attendance numbers this year, but two fairs had record attendance. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair had a record year with 776,195 people attending, and the Illinois State Fair's record year landed them in the top half of the list with an attendance number of 636,700 people.

The return of the Canadian fairs solidified the top spot for North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) on the Top Carnivals list. Similarly, Ray Cammack Shows regained the second spot due to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's turnout.

The return of mostly Canadian and California events, which were among the last to return to active status, brought the Top 50 back to a look similar to 2019 levels. Weber comments that, "this year's numbers remind us that the community needs and supports these events and people are willing to show up in huge numbers. The outdoor entertainment industry is returning to, and even going beyond where it was pre-pandemic, and the 2022 Top 50 fairs and Top Carnivals list represents that sentiment well."

