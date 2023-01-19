Charlotte Startup Focused on Personalized In-Home Care Selected as a Participant in the 2023 Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carefluent, a Charlotte startup with a unique approach to in-home caregiving, has been selected as a participant in the 2023 Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator. The Accelerator is run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. The 13-week startup accelerator program is aimed at addressing the unmet needs of older adults and their caregivers.

Americans are not only living longer, with diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's expected to continue afflicting millions in the coming years, but the number of employees working in the larger care sector (nursing and residential facilities) has plummeted since January 2020.

"Carefluent continues to grow and we are very excited to have been selected as one of the ten promising startups participating in the 2023 Accelerator," comments Founder and CEO Daphney Vick. Carefluent's proprietary algorithm matches care seekers to caregivers taking into account the care seeker's needed services as well as the cultural, lifestyle, and linguistic preferences of both parties.

"A care seeker and caregiver end up spending a lot of time together," says Vick. "We created Carefluent to match the care seeker with an ideal caregiver, one they could feel comfortable and at ease with." Vick was inspired to create Carefluent when her father became ill, suffering from a rare cognitive condition that required a more personalized caregiving approach. Before launching Carefluent, Vick worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years serving in various executive leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group/Optum as well as startup companies - including CityBlock and Vatica Health.

"I realized how massive this problem was for others," Vick says, "and how it has impacted their ability to work outside the home." Carefluent works closely with companies via the implementation of employer-sponsored personal in-home care benefits for their employees. Employees who take time off to care for loved ones cost employers an extra $13B in healthcare expenses annually.

About Carefluent:

Founded in 2022, Carefluent fills a need for delivering highly personalized in-home care by pairing Care Companions and Careseekers together based on things they have in common–including cultural, lifestyle, and linguistic needs and preferences. Provided services include companionship, grooming, bathing, toileting, transportation, exercise, meal prep, shopping, light housekeeping, and medication reminders. Most care companions have additional skills such as fluency in foreign languages, experience with meal prep for special dietary needs, and more.

Contact:

Daphney Vick

855-227-3196

351571@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlotte-startup-focused-on-personalized-in-home-care-selected-as-a-participant-in-the-2023-techstars-future-of-longevity-accelerator-301724843.html

SOURCE Carefluent, Inc.