Renaissance ClubSport Launches 'Live Life Better' Campaign

The upscale Orange County fitness resort rings in the new year with a commitment to fitness, wellness, mental health and a free $350 new member package offered for a limited time with signup.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance ClubSport, Aliso Viejo's premier fitness resort, has officially rolled out their new 'Live Life Better' campaign for 2023. The all-inclusive club offers opportunities to level up both your mental and physical health for a life well experienced. 'Live Life Better' kicks off with an exciting free ($350 value) new member package that is only available for a limited time. The incentive includes 2 personal training sessions, a sports lesson, free smoothie and more. The extensive property at ClubSport has a robust array of services that offer something for the entire family, including 3 hours of child care daily for family memberships.

Feel better, be better, and live life better

"Living better is about empowering our guests, elevating their fitness potential and giving a renewed sense of purpose for the new year." says Heather Stanek, Vice President/General Manager at ClubSport. "This is not about the usual new year new me commitment, but rather being comfortable with who you are and making small, smart choices to level up throughout the year. We are confident that our top tier classes and facilities will bring not only positive change, but a lot of fun during your "glow up" process."

Throughout 2022 ClubSport underwent a massive renovation, which includes a 5,000 sq/ft performance training space (The Edge), new Pickleball courts and an upgraded Formula3 studio for boutique fitness classes, within their 100,000 square feet of fitness offerings. ClubSport recently added Jiu Jitsu classes for kids on top of the multiple other daily classes available for members including yoga, HIIT, and so much more.

Reach new physical goals with ClubSport led fitness classes, personal trainers, swim in the lap pool and even warm up with a nice game of basketball or racquetball. Improve mental health with a visit to the R Spa, mind/body classes, indoor sauna, steam room and hot tubs. Plus enjoy social activities including wine tasting, sound baths, live music or one of their new monthly Life Hack Series workshops designed to eliminate life's frustrations in simple and uncomplicated ways to live life better. Many guests enjoy reconnecting with friends over lunch at their on-site restaurant.

ClubSport is the place where you can experience life better with loved ones, your kids, and yourself. Access to The Edge, Pickleball, and all classes are available daily and are included for all members and overnight guests of their 174-room boutique hotel. ClubSport is located at 50 Enterprise, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 and more on the gym can be found at www.clubsports.com

About Renaissance ClubSport:

ClubSport isn't just another fitness club - we are a fitness resort. One of the largest health clubs in Orange County, our studio-style classes include HIIT, yoga, group training, and more! Our state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated staff, and outstanding amenities provide a unique environment where members can enjoy fitness, relaxation, and recreation.

First opened 2008, ClubSport is an all-in-one gym experience that is easily accessible from the 73 toll road and is a quick drive from exits off the 5 and 405 freeways. ClubSport is available to those with a membership and to hotel guests during their stay. The club is open Monday-Friday from 5am to 10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6am to 10pm. To take a peek at ClubSport and for membership information please visit www.clubsports.com

