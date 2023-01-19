Ledgible Expands Tax and Accounting Leadership for Digital Assets

Adds Chief Advisor of Accounting and VP of Tax Product

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, the leading institutional and enterprise crypto tax and accounting platform, today announced the company added new strategic executives. Joining the Ledgible team are Vivian Fang as Chief Advisor of Tax, Accounting, and Policy, and Gabriel Brin as Vice President of Tax and Accounting Product. This group of seasoned experts underscores Ledgible's commitment to tax and accounting professionals as they head into a busy digital asset tax season.

"Recently we announced our first round of funding to expand our teams of Professional Tax and Enterprise & Institutional Accounting to support an expanding number of institutional partners and accounting firms requiring expertise in the digital asset space," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "Today, we are introducing new executives and underscoring our commitment to service tax and accounting professionals with our digital asset accounting solutions."

As the new Chief Advisor of Tax, Accounting, and Policy, Vivian Fang is also the Honeywell Professor of Accounting at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. She conducts research in corporate finance and financial accounting, and studies crypto and is an expert on crypto accounting. She has been teaching for over a decade and has her Master's in Accounting and PhD in Business Administration from Tulane University.

Vice President of Tax and Accounting Product Gabriel Brin brings over a decade of accounting experience where he directs the growth of the Ledgible Crypto Accounting Platform to serve tax and accounting professionals. He is the former Digital Asset Knowledge Leader from Crowe LLP where he aided the firm's national tax office with the classification of tax treatments in relation to crypto activities and a Senior Tax Associate at PwC focusing on Investment Management Tax. He has a Master of Science in Accounting from the Syms School of Business at the Yeshiva University.

The Ledgible Crypto Tax and Accounting Platform is for tax professionals, enterprises, and institutions that supports integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and professional accounting tools. As the bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting, Ledgible determines crypto tax liabilities and delivers that data to existing and novel TradFi accounting tools. The platform makes crypto data, Ledgible, across the entire crypto vertical, for institutions, enterprises, and large accounting firms.

About Ledgible

Ledgible is an AICPA SOC 1 & 2 assured tax reporting and portfolio tracking platform for crypto assets for professionals, enterprises, and consumers. The Ledgible Crypto Platform is the proven crypto asset solution for tax and accounting professionals with leading accounting firms, institutions, and major crypto companies globally. Ledgible Crypto Tax Pro is used by thousands of firms to make tax reporting easy for their professionals and clients. For more information, visit ledgible.io.

Contact:

Jan Jahosky

352303@email4pr.com

(240) 245-2454

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ledgible-expands-tax-and-accounting-leadership-for-digital-assets-301725163.html

SOURCE Ledgible