Mimeo Acquires Photobook App Motif

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo announced today that it has acquired the Motif Photos application and related assets from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD). Motif and its Mac and iOS applications will now be part of the Mimeo family of brands.

This acquisition will combine the shared passion for empowering creators and producing top-notch products of both Mimeo and Motif, and strengthens Mimeo's commitment to delivering best-in-class photo products and innovation for every home and business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Motif into our Mimeo family. Since launching in 2018, both Motif and Mimeo Photos have produced the same high quality photo products previously offered via Apple's Mac photo application. The acquisition of Motif solidifies Mimeo as the leading global provider of photobooks for Mac users" says Mimeo CEO John Delbridge.

Both Mimeo Photos and Motif are the top two photo printing apps in the Apple app store. Their reputations as user-friendly apps, with powerful feature sets, premium product quality, and top-tier service distinguishes them as leaders in the space, which makes Motif a natural fit with Mimeo.

"Motif and Mimeo Photos share a common DNA born out of our passion for print and deep connection to Apple," says Jim Simpson, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "With fast and intuitive layouts powered by AI, enhanced image layout technology, and numerous other powerful features, we are thrilled to have Motif join Mimeo Photos in serving our customers throughout the world."

Motif users will still be able to use their macOS and iOS apps to design and order the same high quality photo products which will continue to be manufactured in the same facilities that have produced Apple photo products for more than ten years.

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

Mimeo Photos turns your most joyous and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.

