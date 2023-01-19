Gradient MSP now makes billing reconciliation easier for Mesh partners
Synthesize platform will streamline critical back office processCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mesh joins the growing list of vendors who partner with Gradient MSP to offer their partners a streamlined billing reconciliation option that improves back-office efficiency, saving time and money to complete a critical business task for users of Mesh’s email security platform.
“We know that MSPs are too busy to spend a minute more than they have to on reconciliation tasks,” says Colin Knox, CEO & Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. “Increasing the accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness of a back-office task like billing reconciliation using the Synthesize platform can save the average MSP hundreds of hours a year and help them recover money they’ve been leaving on the table through manually managing reconciliation. It's a real win for Mesh partners.”
Mesh partners who utilize the new integration on the Gradient Synthesize platform will be able to easily reconcile with a click, as well as identify anywhere they’ve been leaking revenue – as well as identify potential cash cows they’ve not been taking advantage of.
“When two MSP-centric providers team up, it can be a game-changer for their mutual partners – and this collaboration between Mesh and Gradient is exactly that. Mesh is the only email security platform built specifically for MSPs, empowering them to onboard, protect and support their clients more efficiently, while Gradient eliminates the pain of manual billing reconciliation each month, through automation. It’s a truly awesome combination for MSPs,” says Brian Byrne, Co-Founder & CEO at Mesh.
Mesh is a leader in email security. While other solutions force MSPs to manage their clients individually, Mesh provides true-multi-tenancy, affording MSPs unparalleled visibility and control over email across their entire client base, from a single pane of glass - The MSP Hub. Available as Secure Email Gateway or as a native API integration with Office 365, Mesh is compatible with all mail platforms, protecting organizations against the full spectrum of email threats.
“We’re pleased to welcome Mesh to the Synthesize platform – the first of what promises to be a rapidly growing library of vendors for MSPs to choose from. Every vendor we add to the platform makes life – and billing reconciliation – a little easier for MSPs across the channel,” added Knox.
Synthesize: the platform MSPs rely on to build back-office efficiencies
Gradient created the Synthesize platform to help MSPs spend less time on the back-office tasks of billing reconciliation and alert monitoring, and more time growing and strengthening their business. MSPs using the Billing module can save 10+ hours in the first month of using the platform – and discover an average of $1,200 MRR that they’ve been leaving on the table. That’s revenue earned but unrecovered from customers. Between the time (and money) saved by automating reconciliation and the value of revenue recovered, MSPs are stronger, more financially resilient, and have more time to focus on providing value to their customers when they use Synthesize.
Pricing
Get started with the Synthesize platform at no cost to connect to a standard integration such as Mesh’s. Want to really leverage the power of the Billing module to reconcile more of your tech stack? Step up to Billing Pro for the low cost of $149/month USD to access unlimited standard and premium integrations from a growing library of top vendors in the IT channel. Learn more on our pricing page.
Webinar
Join us February 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT as we showcase the new Mesh integration with the Synthesize platform. See how quickly and easily you can get connected, synched, and on your way to time and money saved! Register here.
About Mesh
Mesh is the world's first email security platform built exclusively for managed service providers, empowering them to deploy, protect, and manage their clients more efficiently. meshsecurity.io
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships. meetgradient.com
For more information or to set up media interviews, please contact:
Brian Byrne
CEO
Mesh
BByrne@meshsecurity.io
Marie Davis
Director, Digital Marketing
Gradient MSP
Marie.Davis@meetgradient.com
Marie Davis
Gradient MSP
+1 403-660-4657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube