Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,827 in the last 365 days.

Online Meditation Course With Subliminal Messaging for Professionals Launched

Meditating Human's Logo

Meditating Human

Project Manage Your Manifestations Course Thumbnail

Project Manage Your Manifestations Course

Photo of Tiffany Antoine

Tiffany Antoine

Meditating Human has launched an online meditation course with subliminal messaging to help professionals improve their lives.

This technique can also be used to manifest an individual’s aspirations. Subliminal messaging and affirmations reprograms the brain to tune into the universe and get what they want in life.”
— Tiffany Antoine

USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently launched course focuses on personal improvement and self-discovery. Using techniques like subliminal messaging, professionals can get in touch with their inner selves, which will help them improve their lives and careers.

For more information, visit https://meditatinghuman.com

Meditating Human’s newest course teaches professionals how to harness the power of meditation to create a positive mindset about their jobs. According to the meditation expert, combining subliminal messaging and meditation helps professionals harness the power inside them to manifest their dreams and goals.

The online meditation guide explains that personality development and professional transformation require learning good interpersonal relationships. With meditation and mindfulness, clients can confidently make even the most difficult decisions.

The course helps individuals unblock their personal or psychological challenges and accomplish their career goals. Meditating Human believes that by decluttering the mind and manifesting good health, happy relationships, and wealth, people will naturally perform better at work.

The key to this course is subliminal messaging. This is a psychological technique corporations use in their marketing and advertising to push ideologies and drive sales. Meditating Human explains that this technique can also be used to manifest an individual’s aspirations. Subliminal messaging and affirmations can expand their horizon and reprogram the brain to tune into the universe and get what they want in life.

Meditating Human’s courses use the power of positive thinking and deep spirituality. They believe that by adopting this mindset, people put themselves in a better position to attract the good things they want for themselves.

Tiffany Antoine is the person behind Meditating Human. She has been practicing meditation and purposeful manifestation for 20 years. Five years ago, she developed a program that merges both practices to help others harness the power of mindfulness and meditation.

She has an MBA in Management and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. She also has a PMP and a graduate certificate in Project Management. Aside from developing courses for Meditating Human, Tiffany Antoine also hosts a YouTube channel, which goes by the same name as her website, where she talks about different aspects of spirituality.

More information is available at https://meditatinghuman.com

Tiffany Antoine
Meditating Human
info@meditatinghuman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Project Manage Your Manifestations Course Preview

You just read:

Online Meditation Course With Subliminal Messaging for Professionals Launched

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.