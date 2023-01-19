Submit Release
James Anstead is Going Around the World Five Lines at a Time

Limericks bring readers to foreign places

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poems make the reader feel many emotions with the use of few words. But in James Anstead’s collection of limericks, he stretches this further by using only five lines to convey his message to his dear readers—how traveling can be comforting to one’s soul. In his new book Around the World in Five Lines, Anstead uses a mix of humor and a dash of creativity in describing the silly yet interesting things he came across in his travels.

A Kentucky native, James B. Anstead started his career in the field of education in the late ’70s. He earned his BA in history and MA in education from his alma mater, Northern Kentucky University. Holding various positions in his local area, he is currently employed at the Covington Public Schools. Aside from his love of literature, which he got from his mother, he also likes to read and listen to music and one may also occasionally find him singing at a local pub! A published writer in his area, he has written about playground basketball, and of course, his limericks.

In this collection, it is evident that James is an avid traveler and dreamer who wishes to share what he witnessed during his many travels abroad with the reader. Using five lines to describe the mundane, the funny, and the important, his work leads the reader to traverse the globe to discover new places and people of different cultures. A unique way of sharing commentary and his interactions with people from all over the world, Anstead’s limericks bring the faraway lands close to the reader’s imagination.

Around the World in Five Lines is a collection of lighthearted and humorous limericks that will keep readers engaged and laughing as they travel the world with each entry. Grab a copy today on Amazon.com or at bookshops near you!

