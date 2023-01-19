Travel the Globe with James Anstead’s Limericks
Poems with five lines bring faraway lands closerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the World in Five Lines is the newest collection of limericks from author James B. Anstead. With the use of five lines, the author brings readers to different places around the world and uses humor and silliness in describing the many things he saw in his travels. Readers, young and old alike, will find joy as they tag along in his many adventures across the globe.
Born and raised in Northern Kentucky, USA, James B. Anstead is an educator and author who uses humor and a lighthearted approach in his daily life. Currently, he works at the Covington Independent Schools but has been part of the public school sector in his home state since 1977. With a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education, Anstead’s heart has always been in helping the next generation succeed. He also coaches the basketball team and has worked in summer camps for forty-two years.
His wit and observant eye are both apparent in the five lines he uses in telling his many travels. Ushering the reader to different places in and out of the United States, Anstead helps them find joy in the simplest of things. He also introduces them to distant countries like the Netherlands, Swaziland, and Mauritius, to name a few. Crafting five lines whose ends rhyme without sacrificing humor and wit is a creative accomplishment that Anstead was able to achieve in this collection. Readers are entertained from the very start and the flow of words conceals the technicality that comes with the writing of limericks.
A creative feat that not many writers can accomplish, Around the World in Five Lines is a fun and humorous account of the author’s travel. Get a copy today!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
