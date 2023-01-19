Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,824 in the last 365 days.

Travel the Globe with James Anstead’s Limericks

Poems with five lines bring faraway lands closer

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the World in Five Lines is the newest collection of limericks from author James B. Anstead. With the use of five lines, the author brings readers to different places around the world and uses humor and silliness in describing the many things he saw in his travels. Readers, young and old alike, will find joy as they tag along in his many adventures across the globe.

Born and raised in Northern Kentucky, USA, James B. Anstead is an educator and author who uses humor and a lighthearted approach in his daily life. Currently, he works at the Covington Independent Schools but has been part of the public school sector in his home state since 1977. With a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education, Anstead’s heart has always been in helping the next generation succeed. He also coaches the basketball team and has worked in summer camps for forty-two years.

His wit and observant eye are both apparent in the five lines he uses in telling his many travels. Ushering the reader to different places in and out of the United States, Anstead helps them find joy in the simplest of things. He also introduces them to distant countries like the Netherlands, Swaziland, and Mauritius, to name a few. Crafting five lines whose ends rhyme without sacrificing humor and wit is a creative accomplishment that Anstead was able to achieve in this collection. Readers are entertained from the very start and the flow of words conceals the technicality that comes with the writing of limericks.

A creative feat that not many writers can accomplish, Around the World in Five Lines is a fun and humorous account of the author’s travel. Get a copy today!

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Travel the Globe with James Anstead’s Limericks

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.