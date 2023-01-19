Web 3 Development Firm Warrp has Created Crypto Toast, a Crypto Trading Assistant Available to Everyone
The free tool uses an algorithm designed to get sustainable wins through automated day tradingMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warrp, a Web 3 development firm specializing in blockchain, gamefi, NFTs and crypto projects and advisory roles, has created a crypto trading assistant, Crypto Toast, that anyone can use.
Warrp’s Crypto Toast trading algorithm is designed to provide users with long-term, sustainable wins through automated day trading. There is no charge to use Crypto Toast.
Crypto Toast, recognized as #CryptoToast on Twitter, is an automated crypto trading tool used to trade $ETH and $BUSD held in a Binance account.
The user interface of Crypto Toast has been designed to operate either on web or mobile (dapp). Once Crypto Toast is configured to trade, it will continue to run trades even while browsers closed. The only way to stop Crypto Toast from trading is by pausing it when users are at the “Trading Wait” screen.
Crypto Toast’s development grew out of Warrp’s focus on empowering a new generation of projects and participants to maximize their value in the Web 3 space. From NFTs to crypto coins, to blockchain games, to metaverses, the Web 3 space is vast and a Warrp partnership provides experience and expertise across the board.
Warrp’s Web 3 persona is ToastPunk, which it uses to combine the transparency of Web 3 and traditional investments. Web 3 storytelling shapes a new future of brand creation. Without culture a brand can’t exist and Warrp has established this with its community-centric Web 3 persona, ToastPunk.
Users can connect to Crypto Toast, at https://crypto.toastpunk.com/dashboard.
To learn more about ToastPunk, visit https://toastpunk.com/. For more information about Warrp, visit https://warrp.co/.
About Warrp
Warrp is an agile Web 3 company that is focused on delivering community-driven utility that empowers NFT holders and project creators to accelerate in the space. Warrp's ultimate goal is to build and deliver the most ambitious projects in the Web 3 space.
###
Media Relations
Warrp
email us here