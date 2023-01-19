Neurofeedback Services of New York Explains What Neurofeedback Therapy Is
A full-service neurofeedback clinic with over 15 years of experience explains the purpose and benefits of neurofeedback therapy.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurofeedback Services of New York is excited and eager to go over all the aspects of neurofeedback therapy with local community members interested in learning about an alternative way to treat existing medical diagnoses.
Neurofeedback therapy, also known as EEG biofeedback, is a treatment that uses real-time displays of brain activity to teach individuals to self-regulate their brain function. This non-invasive therapy is implemented to help individuals improve mental health, disorders, and cognitive, emotional, and physical symptoms caused by various conditions, including ADHD, anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
What is neurofeedback therapy? Neurofeedback therapy begins with a thorough assessment of brain patterns, which is done using EEG (electroencephalography) technology. This technology that Neurofeedback Services of New York is certified to use measures the electrical activity in the brain and provides a detailed picture of all brain waves and functions. Based on the results of this assessment, a neurofeedback treatment plan is developed specifically for the patient.
During neurofeedback therapy sessions, the client will be seated comfortably while sensors are placed on the scalp to measure brain activity. These sensors are connected to a computer that displays brain waves in real time, usually as a graph or image on a screen. As the client watches the display, they will be given specific instructions, such as to relax or focus, which will help them learn to control their brain function.
As the patient is taught how to control brain function, they will experience improvements in their symptoms. For example, if someone has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, they may find that they are able to focus better and have fewer symptoms of impulsivity. If the client has anxiety, they may find that they are able to relax more easily and have fewer symptoms of panic.
One of the key advantages of neurofeedback therapy is that it is non-invasive and does not require medication. This makes it an ideal treatment for individuals who are looking for an alternative to medication or who are unable to tolerate the side effects of medication.
Another advantage of neurofeedback therapy is that it is a self-empowering treatment. As clients learn to control their brain function, they will also learn how to manage their symptoms better. It can help them to feel more in control of their life and to have a greater sense of well-being.
Neurofeedback therapy is typically provided on a weekly basis, with each session lasting between 30 and 60 minutes. The number of sessions required will depend on the condition being treated and the severity of the symptoms.
In summary, neurofeedback therapy is a non-invasive, effective treatment option for various conditions, including ADHD symptoms, anxiety disorders, depression, traumatic brain injury, sleep problems, behavior disorders, drug addiction, seizure disorders, and PTSD. It is a self-empowering treatment that can help people to feel more in control of their life and to have a greater sense of well-being. If someone is looking for an alternative to medication or cannot tolerate the side effects of medication, neurofeedback therapy may be a good option.
Neurofeedback Services of New York is a healthcare facility at 140 W 79th St #2B, New York, NY 10024. They provide neurofeedback services implementing current research. They perform neurofeedback, a form of biofeedback that uses real-time displays of brain waves to teach people how to change their brain functions and develop healthier patterns. They are certified neurofeedback providers, meaning they have received specialized training and certification in neurofeedback practice. They may use this technique to help people with various conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, and PTSD. They offer a non-invasive and drug-free alternative treatment option for those looking to improve their brain function.
