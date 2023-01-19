Chuck Cotton Charts the Pathway to Eternal Life
“Road Map: Saving Souls” — an avenue for lost souls to finally find the way back homePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is so easy to leisurely get lost in this labyrinth of a world, but it takes a lot of labor to find the right path and stay on track. With the world having a multitude of roads to take—the good, the bad, the bustle, the mercenaries and vices, and even the indifference, people often take wrong turns—making them lost both in body and soul.
Christian businessman and now a published author Charles “Chuck” Cotton maps out the way for everyone, lost souls especially, towards eternal life in heaven. He writes “Road Map: Saving Souls,” a navigation guide that moves the way forward for readers to save their souls and take eternal rest in God’s warm and safe embrace.
Addressed with relevant passages from the Bible alongside maxims, Cotton hopes to reset, stimulate, and spark the remainder of one’s life here on earth with “Road Map: Saving Souls.” He identifies that the hustle and bustle of the world have consumed people, drawing them away from God and His son, Jesus Christ. “Road Map: Saving Souls” enlightens lost souls and guides them back to the Word of God.
Cotton is a seasoned businessman with over fifty years of experience, specializing in sales/marketing startups and has a background in securities, insurance, and consumer products. From various direct sales part-time jobs, the author later on accepted a full-time position as a sales representative for the Balfour Company, rising to the top as its National Sales Manager. He then worked for Jostens as National Sales Trainer.
Besides “Road Map: Saving Souls,” Cotton also shares helpful strategies, experiences, and philosophies aimed to enable others to excel and enjoy life here on earth while preparing for an eternity with God in his other book, “Grandpa’s Notes.” Both are available, along with more information, on the author’s website, www.chuckcottonauthor.com. Get to know more about author Chuck Cotton and grab your copy of his books now!
