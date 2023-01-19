Submit Release
TAISYS introduces the smallest hardware wallet in the world for Crypto

TAISYS announced SIMGap® mobile hardware wallet, a SIM sized and open source hardware wallet with NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification. With the SIM being the universal standard form factor that is compatible with billions of mobile devices, and SDK for Android available for developers and wallet companies, SIMGap® significantly reduces the cost of security to web3 adopters.

“We specialize in security for mobility. SIMGap® will help our partners provide the highest level security for their web3 products without compromising the user experience. By making SIMGap® the secure element for your web3 private keys, we created the user sovereign space, which completes the missing part of web3. ", said Jason Ho, TAISYS’ Founder and Chairman.

With the removable nature of the SIM, SIMGap® is also an ideal cold wallet when it’s separated from connected mobile devices, providing the physical convenience to manage portfolios of digital assets with the highest level of security.

The "SIMGap® Air" mobile App has been developed by the community for using unconnected Android devices to airgap their private keys even more securely.

“We welcome any open source developers to create innovative products based on SIMGap®. SIMGap® is the first ever platform of secure element which is open to developers for getting to a decentralized web strengthened by the mobile ecosystem. With the SIM becoming the wallet and identity, we brought huge opportunities to engage world wide telcos to support the development of web3.”, said Yvonne Chen, CSO of TAISYS.

