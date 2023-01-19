Breast Biopsy Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Breast Biopsy Market size is estimated to be $1.15 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women after menopause, the rising population of women and developments in technology is a major factors driving the breast biopsy market during the forecast period 2020-2025. Moreover, the use of stereotactic biopsy in hospitals performed within an hour is further contributing to its market growth. A breast biopsy is a medical procedure in which a sample of breast tissue is removed and sent to the laboratory for testing. In addition, a breast biopsy is the best way to evaluate if a suspicious lump or portion of the breast is cancerous. Moreover, according to Effective Health Care Program about one in eight women in the U.S. would develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Approximately 290,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in the U.S. and more than 230,000 of the cases are invasive breast cancer. Furthermore, Fine-needle aspiration biopsy is the first pathological diagnosis method used for the diagnosis and screening of breast diseases owing to its rapid, safe and less painful procedure.

Key Takeaways

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of breast cancer patients around the world.

An increase in Breast Cancer Screening Programs is a major factor fueling the demand for the Breast Biopsy Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

By guided technology, the Ultrasound-guided biopsy is poised to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the oxygenator market report.

Segment Analysis

1. By Type the Needle Breast Biopsy held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the more accurate assessment of breast mass than fine needle aspiration since the larger core needle usually removes enough tissue for the pathologist to evaluate abnormal cells in relation to the surrounding small sample of breast tissue taken in the specimen. Moreover, technological developments has led to a vacuum-assisted biopsy which is able to remove approximately twice the amount of breast tissue compared with core needle biopsy while still offering the patient a minimally invasive breast biopsy procedure. In addition, vacuum-assisted core biopsy is an alternative to surgical biopsy. It allows the area of abnormality to be precisely located using image guidance so that only samples from the region of interest are removed. In addition, it is performed with outpatient procedures under local anaesthetic.

2. Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of breast cancer patients around the world. Furthermore, trained doctors in hospitals usually perform biopsies thereby hospitals are a major place for biopsies. Moreover, in a breast biopsy, the doctor removes a small amount of tissue usually with a needle or surgery. In addition, most of the surgical biopsies are done in hospitals or surgical centres thereby driving the demand for breast biopsies during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. North America dominated the Breast Biopsy Market with a region share of 36% in 2019 followed by Europe and APAC. The increasing adoption of advanced medical technology and rising development by companies operating in cancer diagnostics is a major factor driving the breast biopsy market during the forecast period 2020-2025. Furthermore, growing awareness among people regarding early diagnosis and government initiatives are further contributing to its market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Breast Biopsy Industry are -

1. Becton

2. Dickinson

3. C.R. Bard Inc

4. Devicor Medical Products Inc

5. Hologic Inc

