Clean Label Starch Market Growth Rate is Projected at 5.9% CAGR by 2027

Demand for natural and organic food products and growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products are some of the factors driving the Clean Label Starch Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Clean Label Starch Market size is estimated to reach $3,450 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Clean label starch is an odorless, white material that contains no synthetic agents or chemicals. The clean starch group includes rice starch, corn starch, potato starch, and tapioca starch. Clean label starch is naturally processed tolerant, making it ideal for a wide range of temperatures, acidity, and severe and shear processing conditions. Salad dressings, quick soups and gravies, and pastry fillings are all made using these carbohydrates. As a thickening and stabilizing addition, clean label starch is becoming more popular in the baking and dairy industries. The clean label starch is also ideal for sauces, fruit preparation, and frozen ready meals to keep their indulgent texture. Furthermore, consumer concerns have led to a preference for clean label products over synthetic chemically modified chemicals in foods. Starch is also known as amylum and is considered one of the most important sources of energy in the diets of humans and animals. Tapioca starch helps to deliver great taste and texture and satisfies consumer demand for clean label offerings. Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate made up of several glucose units that are linked together by glycosidic linkages. Rising demand for natural and organic food products and growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products give rise to the need for clean label starch are some of the factors driving the Clean Label Starch Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the changing consumption pattern and hectic lifestyle among consumers. Owing to busy schedules, people are always consuming packaged foods, and thus the demand for clean label starch roses. Nowadays, consumers prefer foods that are healthy and free from additives which further increases the adoption of clean label starch in food. Clean label starch is also certified by the USDA (United State Department of Agriculture) which further increases its usage in various types of products.

2. Rising demand for natural and organic food products and growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products are some of the factors driving the Clean Label Starch Market. However, the high cost of clean label products is one of the factors impeding market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Clean Label Starch Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Clean Label Starch Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source : The Clean Label Starch market based on the source can be further segmented into Corn, Wheat, Potato, Tapioca, and Others. Corn held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Clean Label Starch Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Use Industry : The Clean Label Starch market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Paper Industry, Feed Industry, and Others.

Clean Label Starch Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Clean Label Starch market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Clean Label Starch Industry are -

1. Tate & Lyle,

2. Ingredion Incorporated,

3. Roquette Freres,

4. BENEO,

5. American Key Food Products,

